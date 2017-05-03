Catalyst Global Real Estate
CGREGUA:ID
Pending Listing
USD
Open-End Fund
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
453.987
設定日
03/05/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Catalyst Global Real Estate UCITS Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to generate positive income and capital returns over a medium to long term investment. The Fund invests primarily in global listed equities of issuers operating in the real estate sector which are listed on recognized markets.
住所ML Capital Asset Management Ltd
23 St. Stephen's Green
Dublin
Ireland
電話番号+353 1 533 7020
Webサイト
-