Compass Private Alternative
CGPAPEE:CI
0.93
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.93 - 1.00
前日終値
0.93
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/11/2018)
0.9264
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/11/2018)
3.051
設定日
08/25/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
Compass Private Alternative Program Fondo de Inversion is a closed-end fund inc- orporated in Chile. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund inve- sts in Chilean and international equity and fixed-income funds. There are no we- ight limits regarding asset class, geographic distribution or rating for intern- ational funds but national funds' securities must have a rating of at least BBB.
住所Compass Group Chile S.A.
Av. Rosario Norte 555, Piso 14
Las Condes, Santiago
Chile
電話番号562 2364 4660
Webサイトwww.cgcompass.com