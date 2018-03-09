Carmignac Portfolio - Long-S

CEPEEHC:LX
128.45
USD
0.18
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
105.16 - 129.13
1年トータルリターン
19.27%
年初来リターン
2.73%
前日終値
128.27
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
128.45
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
337.088
設定日
11/19/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MALTE HEININGER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.25%
経費率
3.64%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
RIB:GR
RIBｿﾌﾄｳｴｱ
624.93 千 15.51 百万 7.36
BMW:GR
BMW
168.69 千 14.65 百万 6.95
ARYN:SW
ｱﾘｽﾀ
333.18 千 10.87 百万 5.15
CBK:GR
ｺﾒﾙﾂ銀行
652.46 千 8.16 百万 3.87
SIE:GR
ｼｰﾒﾝｽ
69.98 千 8.13 百万 3.85
QGEN:US
ｷｱｹﾞﾝ
287.16 千 7.40 百万 3.51
ALFA:LN
Alfa Financial Software Hold
1.17 百万 7.05 百万 3.34
ASRNL:NA
ASR Nederland NV
192.38 千 6.60 百万 3.13
LIN:GR
リンデ
34.37 千 6.23 百万 2.96
AO247825:COR
6.03 千 6.05 百万 2.87
企業概要
Carmignac Portfolio - Long-Short European Equities is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform the composite benchmark. The Fund invests at least 75% of its assets in equity markets of the EU, Iceland and Norway. The remaining 25% is invested in bonds, treasury bills and money market instruments denominated in Euro and traded on French and foreign exchanges.
住所
Carmignac Portfolio
50, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-2951 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-46-70-60-1
Webサイト
www.carmignac.com