Carmignac Portfolio - Long-S
CEPEEHC:LX
128.45
USD
0.18
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
105.16 - 129.13
1年トータルリターン
19.27%
年初来リターン
2.73%
前日終値
128.27
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
128.45
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
337.088
設定日
11/19/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MALTE HEININGER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.25%
経費率
3.64%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RIB:GR
RIBｿﾌﾄｳｴｱ
|624.93 千
|15.51 百万
|7.36
|
BMW:GR
BMW
|168.69 千
|14.65 百万
|6.95
|
ARYN:SW
ｱﾘｽﾀ
|333.18 千
|10.87 百万
|5.15
|
CBK:GR
ｺﾒﾙﾂ銀行
|652.46 千
|8.16 百万
|3.87
|
SIE:GR
ｼｰﾒﾝｽ
|69.98 千
|8.13 百万
|3.85
|
QGEN:US
ｷｱｹﾞﾝ
|287.16 千
|7.40 百万
|3.51
|
ALFA:LN
Alfa Financial Software Hold
|1.17 百万
|7.05 百万
|3.34
|
ASRNL:NA
ASR Nederland NV
|192.38 千
|6.60 百万
|3.13
|
LIN:GR
リンデ
|34.37 千
|6.23 百万
|2.96
|
AO247825:COR
|6.03 千
|6.05 百万
|2.87
企業概要
Carmignac Portfolio - Long-Short European Equities is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform the composite benchmark. The Fund invests at least 75% of its assets in equity markets of the EU, Iceland and Norway. The remaining 25% is invested in bonds, treasury bills and money market instruments denominated in Euro and traded on French and foreign exchanges.
住所Carmignac Portfolio
50, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-2951 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-70-60-1
Webサイトwww.carmignac.com