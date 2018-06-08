Centurion Ethical Fund
CENETHA:MV
99.95
USD
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
98.96 - 104.84
年初来リターン
-1.16%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
99.945
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/01/2018)
9.630
設定日
12/18/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Centurion Ethical Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Malta. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in listed equities and listed or unlisted bonds, issued by companies whose business model is based on ethical principles and encourages corporate social responsibility.
住所Centurion Global Fund SICAV PLC
259, St. Paul's Street,
Valletta VLT 1213
Malta
電話番号-
Webサイト
-