Centennial Arbitrage SA SICA
CENARBA:LX
936.19
EUR
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
936.19 - 1,017.14
年初来リターン
-1.70%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
936.19
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/08/2018)
3.481
設定日
10/20/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Centennial Arbitrage SA SICAV-SIF is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is maximize total return by employing a disciplined long/short portfolio strategy that attempts to uncover mispriced securities.
住所Fuchs Asset Management S.A.
49, boulevard Prince Henri
L-1724 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.fuchsgroup.com