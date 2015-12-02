Fondo de Inversion Credicorp

CCLATI:CI
Sant. Comerc
の価格がありません CCLATI:CI
CLP
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,031.813
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 01/30/2018)
16.309
設定日
02/12/2015
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Fondo de Inversion Credicorp Capital RF Latam is an open-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund invests the fund "Credicorp Capital Asset Management Fund - Credicorp Capital Latin American Corporate Debt", which primarily invests in debt instruments issued by Latin American issuers.
住所
Credicorp Capital SA AGF
Av Apoquindo 3721 Piso
Las Condes
Santiago
Chile
電話番号
562-2450-1600
Webサイト
www.imtrust.cl