Fondo de Inversion Credicorp
CCLATI:CI
Sant. Comerc
CLP
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,031.813
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 01/30/2018)
16.309
設定日
02/12/2015
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Fondo de Inversion Credicorp Capital RF Latam is an open-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund invests the fund "Credicorp Capital Asset Management Fund - Credicorp Capital Latin American Corporate Debt", which primarily invests in debt instruments issued by Latin American issuers.
住所Credicorp Capital SA AGF
Av Apoquindo 3721 Piso
Las Condes
Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2450-1600
Webサイトwww.imtrust.cl