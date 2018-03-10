UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays

CBUS1Z:IX
Chi-X Europe
14.0560
USD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/10
出来高
0
前日終値
14.0560
52週レンジ
14.0560 - 14.0560
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
1.169
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.18%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AQ504069:COR
25.00 千 24.44 百万 2.10
LW138398:COR
19.77 千 20.22 百万 1.74
AO390694:COR
20.00 千 19.52 百万 1.68
AO425088:COR
20.00 千 19.44 百万 1.67
AO386621:COR
20.00 千 19.41 百万 1.67
QZ143926:COR
18.40 千 17.92 百万 1.54
LW644819:COR
16.55 千 15.98 百万 1.37
AP712392:COR
16.00 千 15.69 百万 1.35
LW138395:COR
14.00 千 14.08 百万 1.21
AQ709439:COR
14.10 千 13.78 百万 1.19
企業概要
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays US Liquid Corporates 1-5 Year UCITS ETF sub-fund is an exchange traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of this share class is to deliver the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US Liquid Corporates 1-5 Year (Total Return) and allow intraday trading.
住所
UBS ETF SICAV
49, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
l-1855 Kirchberg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+41-44-234-87-99
Webサイト
www.ubs.com/etf