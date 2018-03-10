UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays
CBUS1Z:EB
BATS Europe
14.0560
USD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/10
出来高
0
前日終値
14.0560
52週レンジ
14.0560 - 14.0560
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
1.169
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.18%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AQ504069:COR
|25.00 千
|24.44 百万
|2.10
|
LW138398:COR
|19.77 千
|20.22 百万
|1.74
|
AO390694:COR
|20.00 千
|19.52 百万
|1.68
|
AO425088:COR
|20.00 千
|19.44 百万
|1.67
|
AO386621:COR
|20.00 千
|19.41 百万
|1.67
|
QZ143926:COR
|18.40 千
|17.92 百万
|1.54
|
LW644819:COR
|16.55 千
|15.98 百万
|1.37
|
AP712392:COR
|16.00 千
|15.69 百万
|1.35
|
LW138395:COR
|14.00 千
|14.08 百万
|1.21
|
AQ709439:COR
|14.10 千
|13.78 百万
|1.19
企業概要
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays US Liquid Corporates 1-5 Year UCITS ETF sub-fund is an exchange traded fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of this share class is to deliver the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US Liquid Corporates 1-5 Year (Total Return) and allow intraday trading.
住所UBS ETF SICAV
49, Avenue J.F. Kennedy
l-1855 Kirchberg
Luxembourg
電話番号+41-44-234-87-99
Webサイトwww.ubs.com/etf