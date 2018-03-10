ComStage ETF FR DAX UCITS ET
CBFDXZ:EB
BATS Europe
57.600
EUR
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/10
出来高
0
前日終値
57.600
52週レンジ
57.600 - 57.600
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
85.965
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SIE:GR
ｼｰﾒﾝｽ
|68.05 千
|8.31 百万
|9.36
|
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
|87.46 千
|7.94 百万
|8.95
|
ALV:GR
アリアンツ
|36.80 千
|7.49 百万
|8.43
|
BAYN:GR
ﾊﾞｲｴﾙ
|69.07 千
|7.28 百万
|8.20
|
BAS:GR
BASF
|76.71 千
|7.24 百万
|8.15
|
DAI:GR
ﾀﾞｲﾑﾗｰ
|83.24 千
|6.14 百万
|6.91
|
DTE:GR
ドイツ･テレコム
|269.30 千
|3.80 百万
|4.28
|
DPW:GR
ﾄﾞｲﾂﾎﾟｽﾄ
|77.21 千
|2.94 百万
|3.31
|
ADS:GR
ｱﾃﾞｨﾀﾞｽ
|15.28 千
|2.86 百万
|3.22
|
LINU:GR
リンデ
|14.26 千
|2.80 百万
|3.16
企業概要
ComStage ETF FR DAX® UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund established in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the DAX® Index (Priceindex). Ordinary income accrued on the funds assets (e.g. dividends) is paid out at the end of the financial year.
住所Commerz Funds Solutions S.A.
25 rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
info@comstage.de
電話番号+49 69 136 81111
Webサイトwww.comstage-etf.com