ComStage ETF FR DAX UCITS ET

CBFDXZ:EB
BATS Europe
57.600
EUR
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/10
出来高
0
前日終値
57.600
52週レンジ
57.600 - 57.600
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
85.965
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.15%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SIE:GR
ｼｰﾒﾝｽ
68.05 千 8.31 百万 9.36
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
87.46 千 7.94 百万 8.95
ALV:GR
アリアンツ
36.80 千 7.49 百万 8.43
BAYN:GR
ﾊﾞｲｴﾙ
69.07 千 7.28 百万 8.20
BAS:GR
BASF
76.71 千 7.24 百万 8.15
DAI:GR
ﾀﾞｲﾑﾗｰ
83.24 千 6.14 百万 6.91
DTE:GR
ドイツ･テレコム
269.30 千 3.80 百万 4.28
DPW:GR
ﾄﾞｲﾂﾎﾟｽﾄ
77.21 千 2.94 百万 3.31
ADS:GR
ｱﾃﾞｨﾀﾞｽ
15.28 千 2.86 百万 3.22
LINU:GR
リンデ
14.26 千 2.80 百万 3.16
企業概要
ComStage ETF FR DAX® UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund established in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the DAX® Index (Priceindex). Ordinary income accrued on the funds assets (e.g. dividends) is paid out at the end of the financial year.
住所
Commerz Funds Solutions S.A.
25 rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
info@comstage.de
電話番号
+49 69 136 81111
Webサイト
www.comstage-etf.com