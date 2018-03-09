Capital Money Market Fund/IJ
CAPMMKF:IJ
1,156.81
IDR
0.17
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 02/17/2017)
332.978
設定日
12/28/2015
52週レンジ
1,088.06 - 1,156.64
前日終値
1,156.64
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Capital Money Market Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Indonesia. The Fund aims to achieve optimal growth in the short/medium term with high liquidity. The Fund invests 100% of its portfolio in money market and/or debt instruments with maturity of <1 year.
住所Sona Topas Tower 9th Floor,
Jl. Jendral Surdirman Kav 22
Jakarta 12920, Indonesia
電話番号+6221 2911 0880
Webサイトwww.capital-asset.co.id