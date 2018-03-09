Capertino SICAV - Flexible A
CAPFLAA:LX
99.92
EUR
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.92 - 99.98
前日終値
99.93
52週レンジ
99.92 - 99.98
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
99.92
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
02/28/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Capertino SICAV - Flexible Allocation is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains over the long term. The Fund invests in short and long term bonds issued by governments and short and long term bonds issued by corporations based on strict valuation and quality criteria.
住所IFP Investment Management SA
6B, route de Treves
L.2633 Senningerberg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.ifpim.lu