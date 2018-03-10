ChinaAMC Xinghua Mixed Secur
CAMCXHF:CH
1.7830
CNY
0.0160
0.91%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.5550 - 1.9770
1年トータルリターン
-4.86%
年初来リターン
-5.51%
前日終値
1.7670
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.783
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
961.427
設定日
04/12/2013
直近配当額 ( 04/07/2011)
0.139
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YANG KUN
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
China AMC Xinghua Security Investmen Mixed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests 40%-95% of its total asset in Equity securities, 0%-20% of its total asset in Asset-Backed securities and 0%-3% of its total asset in warrants.
住所China Asset Management Co., Ltd.
8/FL Tongtai Bldg.B
No.33 Finance Street
Xicheng District, Beijing
China 100032
電話番号86-10-8806 6688
Webサイトwww.chinaamc.com