Candriam L Balanced Asset Al
CALBAZE:LX
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
78.179
設定日
03/15/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NADEGE BLAUWART DUFOSSE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CHARPZU:LX
Cleome Index USA Equities
|7.81 千
|12.89 百万
|12.36
|
CLEIEUZ:LX
Cleome Index Europe Equities
|7.52 千
|12.50 百万
|11.99
|
DXBDEZC:LX
Candriam Bonds Euro
|6.18 千
|8.02 百万
|7.70
|
DEXEMKZ:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ｴｸｲﾃｨｰｽﾞL新興国市場
|7.03 千
|7.85 百万
|7.53
|
DEXECCZ:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ-ﾕｰﾛ建て社債
|924.00
|7.49 百万
|7.18
|
DEXESTZ:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･ｼｮｰﾄﾀｰﾑ
|3.21 千
|7.12 百万
|6.82
|
DXLECZA:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ｴｸｲﾃｨｰｽﾞL欧州ｺﾝﾋﾞｸｼｮ
|2.69 千
|4.42 百万
|4.24
|
DEXEUIZ:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ｴｸｲﾃｨｰｽﾞL欧州ｲﾉﾍﾞｰｼｮ
|2.53 千
|4.41 百万
|4.23
|
DBEGPIZ:LX
Candriam Bonds Euro Governme
|3.87 千
|3.40 百万
|3.26
|
ESUACUI:LX
ｲｰｽﾄｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ-米国社
|308.46 千
|3.10 百万
|2.97
企業概要
The Candriam L Balanced Asset Allocation fund is incorporated in Luxembourg. The fund's objective is to provide investors with the opportunities to participate in the evolution of the global financial markets. The fund invests in equities, bonds and money market instruments.
住所Candriam Luxembourg
SERENITY - Bloc B
19-21 route d'Arlon
L-8009 STRASSEN - Luxembourg
電話番号352-2797-1
Webサイトwww.candriam.lu