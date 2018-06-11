Caixabank Estrategia Flexibl
CAIEFLC:SM
5.95
EUR
0.01
0.21%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
5.96 - 6.10
前日終値
5.96
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
5.951403
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/11/2018)
32.911
設定日
06/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CARMEN PINYOL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK261914:COR
|2.50 千
|2.99 百万
|7.58
|
EJ341690:COR
|1.80 千
|2.29 百万
|5.79
|
UV867164:COR
|1.80 千
|2.07 百万
|5.25
|
AM945790:COR
|1.60 千
|1.80 百万
|4.55
|
EK588292:COR
|1.40 千
|1.51 百万
|3.83
|
AM888722:COR
|1.40 千
|1.45 百万
|3.66
|
EJ810150:COR
|1.00 千
|1.26 百万
|3.18
|
EJ415238:COR
|1.00 千
|1.25 百万
|3.15
|
UV785974:COR
|1.10 千
|1.24 百万
|3.13
|
QZ515948:COR
|1.00 千
|1.19 百万
|3.02
企業概要
Caixabank Estrategia Flexible FI is an open-end fund incorporated in Spain. The Fund's objective is to generate total return by taking on medium level of risk. The Fund invests primarily in public and private fixed-income securities without geographical restrictions. The Fund employs flexibility in terms of the investment horizon of the portfolio and the credit rating of its constituents.
住所CaixaBank Gestion SGIIC SA
Ave Diagonal 621
08028 Barcelona
Spain
電話番号34-93-404-7700