Candriam Equities L Optimum
CAEEOQV:LX
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
282.413
設定日
03/15/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GEOFFROY GOENEN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CHR:DC
ｸﾘｽﾁｬﾝ･ﾊﾝｾﾝ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|116.04 千
|9.07 百万
|3.13
|
SGSN:SW
ＳＧＳ
|4.18 千
|9.07 百万
|3.12
|
PGHN:SW
ﾊﾟｰﾄﾅｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|15.17 千
|8.66 百万
|2.98
|
SY1:GR
シムライズ
|104.86 千
|7.51 百万
|2.59
|
KYG:ID
ｹﾘｰ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|79.44 千
|7.43 百万
|2.56
|
DSY:FP
ダッソー･システムズ
|81.26 千
|7.20 百万
|2.48
|
CRDA:LN
ｸﾛｰﾀﾞ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|139.72 千
|6.96 百万
|2.40
|
GIVN:SW
ジボーダン
|3.60 千
|6.92 百万
|2.39
|
AMP:IM
ｱﾝﾌﾟﾘﾌｫﾝ
|537.60 千
|6.90 百万
|2.38
|
RI:FP
ﾍﾟﾙﾉ･ﾘｶｰﾙ
|51.98 千
|6.86 百万
|2.36
企業概要
Candriam Equities L Europe Optimum Quality is a subfund of the Sicav Candriam Equities L. It invests in equities of companies listed on the European markets. Since the begin of April 2014 the portfolio selection and allocation has been made via a management strategy that combines a discretionary and a quantitative approach.
住所Candriam Luxembourg
SERENITY - Bloc B
19-21 route d'Arlon
L-8009 STRASSEN - Luxembourg
電話番号352-2797-1
Webサイトwww.candriam.lu