ComStage ETF iBOXX Germany C
C540D:IX
Cboe CXE EU
198.955
EUR
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
出来高
0
前日終値
198.955
52週レンジ
198.955 - 198.955
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
9.820
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.12%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|549.00
|768.19 千
|7.78
|
MRK:US
メルク
|13.77 千
|708.00 千
|7.17
|
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|716.00
|664.34 千
|6.73
|
PHIA:NA
ｺｰﾆﾝｸﾚｯｶ･ﾌｨﾘｯﾌﾟｽ
|15.63 千
|557.90 千
|5.65
|
UNH:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞﾍﾙｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|2.47 千
|521.84 千
|5.28
|
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
|3.05 千
|493.56 千
|5.00
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|2.80 千
|451.94 千
|4.58
|
ASML:NA
ASMLﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|2.63 千
|445.63 千
|4.51
|
ABI:BB
ｱﾝﾊｲｻﾞｰ･ﾌﾞｯｼｭ･ｲﾝﾍﾞﾌﾞ
|5.53 千
|445.14 千
|4.51
|
YUM:US
ヤム・ブランズ
|6.24 千
|443.01 千
|4.49
企業概要
ComStage ETF iBOXX € Germany Covered Capped Overall TR UCITS ETF is an open-end UCITS compliant exchange traded fund established in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the Markit iBOXX € Germany Covered Capped Total Return Index. This index provides exposure to euro-denominated covered bonds issued by Germany.
住所Commerz Funds Solutions S.A.
25 rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
info@comstage.de
電話番号+49 69 136 81111
Webサイトwww.comstage-etf.com