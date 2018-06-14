ComStage ETF iBOXX Germany C

C540D:IX
Cboe CXE EU
198.955
EUR
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
出来高
0
前日終値
198.955
52週レンジ
198.955 - 198.955
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
9.820
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.12%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
549.00 768.19 千 7.78
MRK:US
メルク
13.77 千 708.00 千 7.17
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
716.00 664.34 千 6.73
PHIA:NA
ｺｰﾆﾝｸﾚｯｶ･ﾌｨﾘｯﾌﾟｽ
15.63 千 557.90 千 5.65
UNH:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞﾍﾙｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
2.47 千 521.84 千 5.28
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
3.05 千 493.56 千 5.00
AAPL:US
アップル
2.80 千 451.94 千 4.58
ASML:NA
ASMLﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
2.63 千 445.63 千 4.51
ABI:BB
ｱﾝﾊｲｻﾞｰ･ﾌﾞｯｼｭ･ｲﾝﾍﾞﾌﾞ
5.53 千 445.14 千 4.51
YUM:US
ヤム・ブランズ
6.24 千 443.01 千 4.49
企業概要
ComStage ETF iBOXX € Germany Covered Capped Overall TR UCITS ETF is an open-end UCITS compliant exchange traded fund established in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the Markit iBOXX € Germany Covered Capped Total Return Index. This index provides exposure to euro-denominated covered bonds issued by Germany.
住所
Commerz Funds Solutions S.A.
25 rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
info@comstage.de
電話番号
+49 69 136 81111
Webサイト
www.comstage-etf.com