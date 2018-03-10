BOC Yuli Flexible Allocation
BYLFABC:CH
1.0920
CNY
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.092
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
755.699
設定日
04/26/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WANG YAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
BOC Yuli Flexible Allocation Balanced Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term stable capital appreciation under the proper risk control.The Fund invests 0-95% of total assets in equities with at least 5% of net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than one year.
住所Bank of China Investment Management
45/F BOC Tower
No.200 Yincheng Road Central
Pudong, Shanghai
China 200120
電話番号86-21-3883 4999
Webサイトwww.bocim.com