Bwgi VIII FI Multimercado Cr
BWGVIII:BZ
1.23
BRL
0.00
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.01 - 1.23
1年トータルリターン
16.75%
年初来リターン
5.30%
前日終値
1.23
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.227769
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/07/2018)
50.759
設定日
01/27/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DEMOSTHENES MADUREIRA DE PINHO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.06%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GERES:BZ
Geres FI Multimercado Credit
|29.37 百万
|46.18 百万
|97.73
|
EK904757:COR
|116.00
|1.07 百万
|2.27
企業概要
Bwgi Viii FIM CP IE is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda
Av Eusebio Matoso, 891 Andar 22
05423-901, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3095-2855
Webサイト
-