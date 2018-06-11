Bwgi V FI Multimercado Credi
BWGIVFM:BZ
1.15
BRL
0.00
0.13%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
前日終値
1.15
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
1.153435
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/11/2018)
102.719
設定日
05/30/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DEMOSTHENES MADUREIRA DE PINHO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.05%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GERES:BZ
Geres FI Multimercado Credit
|57.58 百万
|97.62 百万
|98.90
|
EK690488:COR
|112.00
|1.06 百万
|1.08
企業概要
Bwgi V FIM CP IE is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda
Av Eusebio Matoso, 891 Andar 22
05423-901, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3095-2855
Webサイト
-