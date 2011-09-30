BULL CARL X2H
BULLCARL:DC
Copenhagen
DKK
出来高
0
前日終値
125.45
出来高
0
前日終値
125.45
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (DKK) ( -)
-
設定日
09/30/2011
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.00%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
BULL CARL X2H is an exchange traded note (ETN) issued in Denmark. The notes will provide investors with double daily leverage based on the performance of the underlying equity Carlsberg B Class. BULL CARL X2H generates positive returns when the underlying rises.
住所Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Blasieholmstorg 11
SE-106 70 Stockholm
Sweden
電話番号46-8-701-10-00
Webサイトwww.handelsbanken.se