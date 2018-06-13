BlackRock Strategic Funds -

BSTAE2E:LX
98.22
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
98.22 - 101.12
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
98.22
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
33.377
設定日
03/14/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AO823351:COR
5.00 千 5.01 百万 14.66
AN405438:COR
5.00 千 5.00 百万 14.64
AP173952:COR
4.60 千 4.61 百万 13.50
AO183774:COR
3.50 千 3.50 百万 10.26
AP364783:COR
2.50 千 2.50 百万 7.32
AP859858:COR
800.00 800.70 千 2.34
GG728188:COR
300.00 344.11 千 1.01
EH994413:COR
385.00 339.03 千 0.99
ED293372:COR
223.57 312.26 千 0.91
EJ036821:COR
420.00 301.92 千 0.88
企業概要
BlackRock Strategic Funds - Total Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term capital growth with a low tolerance for capital loss. The Fund invests globally in equities, equity-related securities, fixed income transferable securities, fixed income related transferable securities, and cash equivalent instruments.
住所
BlackRock Luxembourg SA
35A, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
電話番号
352-34-20-104-201
Webサイト
www.blackrock.com