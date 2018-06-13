BlackRock Strategic Funds -
BSTAE2E:LX
98.22
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
98.22 - 101.12
前日終値
98.22
52週レンジ
98.22 - 101.12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
98.22
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
33.377
設定日
03/14/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AO823351:COR
|5.00 千
|5.01 百万
|14.66
|
AN405438:COR
|5.00 千
|5.00 百万
|14.64
|
AP173952:COR
|4.60 千
|4.61 百万
|13.50
|
AO183774:COR
|3.50 千
|3.50 百万
|10.26
|
AP364783:COR
|2.50 千
|2.50 百万
|7.32
|
AP859858:COR
|800.00
|800.70 千
|2.34
|
GG728188:COR
|300.00
|344.11 千
|1.01
|
EH994413:COR
|385.00
|339.03 千
|0.99
|
ED293372:COR
|223.57
|312.26 千
|0.91
|
EJ036821:COR
|420.00
|301.92 千
|0.88
企業概要
BlackRock Strategic Funds - Total Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term capital growth with a low tolerance for capital loss. The Fund invests globally in equities, equity-related securities, fixed income transferable securities, fixed income related transferable securities, and cash equivalent instruments.
住所BlackRock Luxembourg SA
35A, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
電話番号352-34-20-104-201
Webサイトwww.blackrock.com