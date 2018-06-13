Blackrock Strategic Funds -
BSMOE2E:LX
104.46
EUR
0.14
0.13%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
98.79 - 106.15
前日終値
104.32
ファンド分類
Macro Diversified
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
104.46
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
175.025
設定日
03/14/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
%338CAZW:MTG
|15.00 千
|15.31 百万
|12.82
|
912796PB:GOV
|6.50 千
|6.49 百万
|5.44
|
912796PF:GOV
|6.50 千
|6.49 百万
|5.43
|
912796PH:GOV
|6.50 千
|6.48 百万
|5.43
|
912796MF:GOV
|6.50 千
|6.48 百万
|5.42
|
912796PG:GOV
|5.00 千
|4.99 百万
|4.18
|
912796MB:GOV
|5.00 千
|4.99 百万
|4.18
|
912796PM:GOV
|5.00 千
|4.98 百万
|4.17
|
912796PQ:GOV
|4.80 千
|4.78 百万
|4.00
|
912796PR:GOV
|4.80 千
|4.77 百万
|4.00
企業概要
Blackrock Strategic Funds - Macro Opportunities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve positive absolute returns. The fund invests across global equity, rates, FX and credit markets, in liquid instruments. Returns are sought through a diverse portfolio of macro - directional & relative value positions that are based on fundamental research.
住所BlackRock Luxembourg SA
35A, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
電話番号352-34-20-104-201
Webサイトwww.blackrock.com