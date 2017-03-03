Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed

BSLOEDG:IN
Natl India
の価格がありません BSLOEDG:IN
INR
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.74
資産総額 (十億 INR) ( 05/31/2018)
1.150
設定日
03/03/2017
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
MOHIT SHARMA
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI216450:COR
320.00 千 321.90 百万 27.99
AM838790:COR
122.00 千 131.37 百万 11.42
AM136022:COR
120.00 千 123.56 百万 10.74
QZ217117:COR
125.00 千 123.53 百万 10.74
EK797693:COR
100.00 千 99.64 百万 8.66
AM235833:COR
100.00 千 97.34 百万 8.46
QZ676952:COR
94.00 千 91.32 百万 7.94
EI216458:COR
50.00 千 50.27 百万 4.37
AP200231:COR
24.00 千 20.56 百万 1.79
EK767961:COR
20.00 千 19.94 百万 1.73
企業概要
Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series OE is a closed-end fund incorporated in India. The Fund aims to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the duration of the scheme.
住所
Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co
One India Bulls Centre, Tower 1,
17th floor, Jupiter Mill Compound,
841, S.B. Marg, Elphinstone Road,
Mumbai 400 013,India
電話番号
91-22-4356-8000 Tel
Webサイト
www.birlasunlife.com