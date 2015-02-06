Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.57
資産総額 (十億 INR) ( 05/31/2018)
2.357
設定日
06/02/2015
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
KAUSTUBH GUPTA
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.09%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK957929:COR
|1.48 百万
|370.05 百万
|15.70
|
EK785318:COR
|363.00 千
|363.10 百万
|15.41
|
EK372107:COR
|250.00 千
|250.47 百万
|10.63
|
EJ724925:COR
|200.00 千
|200.11 百万
|8.49
|
EK972966:COR
|640.00 千
|160.03 百万
|6.79
|
AN462624:COR
|112.00 千
|112.04 百万
|4.75
|
EK897949:COR
|100.00 千
|100.01 百万
|4.24
|
EK798425:COR
|95.00 千
|95.06 百万
|4.03
企業概要
Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series MP is a close-ended fund incorporated in India.The Fund seeks to generate income.The Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the date of maturity of the Fund.
住所Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co
One India Bulls Centre, Tower 1,
17th floor, Jupiter Mill Compound,
841, S.B. Marg, Elphinstone Road,
Mumbai 400 013,India
電話番号91-22-4356-8000 Tel
Webサイトwww.birlasunlife.com