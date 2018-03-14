Blackrock Strategic Funds -
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
25.213
設定日
03/14/2018
ファンドマネージャ
SERGIO TRIGO PAZ / MICHAL KATRENCIK
企業概要
BlackRock Strategic Funds - Emerging Markets Short Duration Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to seek to maximize total return. The Fund invests in fixed-income transferable securities issued by governments and government agencies of, and companies domiciled in, emerging markets.
住所BlackRock Luxembourg SA
35A, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
電話番号352-34-20-104-201
Webサイトwww.blackrock.com