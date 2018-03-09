Blackrock Smart Beta S&P GSC
BRSBCCZ:ID
91.15
USD
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
73.39 - 95.39
1年トータルリターン
15.10%
年初来リターン
0.39%
ファンド分類
Broad Based
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
91.1469
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
96.500
設定日
07/07/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.37%
経費率
-
企業概要
BlackRock Smart Beta S&P GSCI Capped Component 35/20 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide a total rate of return that exceeds the return of a diversified commodity index. The Fund invests in a range of commodity related futures and by implementing a model-based futures rolling strategy designed to optimize roll returns.
住所BlackRock Inc
12 Throgmorton Avenue
London EC2N 2DL
UK
電話番号44-20 7668-8666
Webサイトwww.blackrock.com