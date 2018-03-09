BlackRock UCITS Funds - Blac
BREEFAU:ID
10.13
USD
0.10
0.95%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.88 - 10.13
前日終値
10.03
52週レンジ
9.88 - 10.13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.126
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
100.855
設定日
02/28/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Blackrock Emerging Markets Equity Impact Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek to provide investors with capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests in the equity securities of companies domiciled in emerging markets and/or companies domiciled in developed markets, that have significant business operations in emerging markets.
住所JPMorgan House
International Financial
Services Centre
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.blackrock.com