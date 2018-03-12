Bank Muscat - Money Market F
BMUSMKT:OM
1.0844
OMR
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 01/18/2018)
2.991
設定日
06/23/2012
52週レンジ
1.0640 - 1.0844
1年トータルリターン
0.85%
年初来リターン
0.39%
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 01/18/2018)
2.991
設定日
06/23/2012
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Bank Muscat Money Market Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Oman. The Fund's objective is to generate maximum returns with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund invest in liquid, high quality money market instrument issued by banks, governments & other entities primarily in Oman and GCC countries.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.bankmuscat.com