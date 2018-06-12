BLOM PETRA Balanced Fund
BLPETBA:LB
2,901.23
JOD
4.95
0.17%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2,853.36 - 2,967.02
1年トータルリターン
-0.22%
年初来リターン
0.20%
前日終値
2,906.18
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Jordan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
2,901.23
資産総額 (百万 JOD) ( 06/12/2018)
1.588
設定日
08/18/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BECHARA BARDAWIL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QJ524852:COR
|750.00
|766.37 千
|48.33
|
EICO:JR
|2.24 千
|73.35 千
|4.63
|
ARBK:JR
|9.43 千
|66.02 千
|4.16
|
BLBD:LI
ﾌﾞﾛﾑ銀行
|8.00 千
|62.34 千
|3.93
|
BLCPC:LB
|800.00
|56.72 千
|3.58
|
BOJX:JR
|21.21 千
|53.03 千
|3.34
|
EXFB:JR
|53.03 千
|48.25 千
|3.04
|
AHLI:JR
|35.98 千
|41.11 千
|2.59
|
JOIB:JR
|12.48 千
|40.69 千
|2.57
|
JOEP:JR
|21.75 千
|33.71 千
|2.13
企業概要
BLOM PETRA Balanced Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Lebanon. The objective of the Fund is to provide average annual returns that are distinctly higher than bank deposit rates with low risk over the medium term and generate superior risk-adjusted returns while insuring long-term capital preservation by balancing investments in Jordanian equity and fixed-income securities.
住所Blominvest Bank SAL
Asset Management Department
Verdun - Rachid Karami St
BLOM Bank Bldg.
Lebanon
電話番号+961-1-750-697
Webサイトwww.blom.com.lb