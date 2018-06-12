BLOM Golden Multi-Asset Fund
BLOMGMA:LB
1.01
USD
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.99 - 1.04
年初来リターン
-0.26%
前日終値
1.02
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1.01474
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
11.050
設定日
10/04/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
BLOM Golden Multi-Asset Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Lebanon. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified mix of equity, fixed income and gold, by holding primarily a basket of Exchange Traded Funds tracking US Equities, US Treasuries and Gold, as well as a smaller allocation to USD denominated investment grade global bonds.
住所Blominvest Bank SAL
Asset Management Department
Verdun - Rachid Karami St
BLOM Bank Bldg.
Lebanon
電話番号+961-1-750-697
Webサイトwww.blom.com.lb