BLOM Money Market Fund
BLOMBMM:LB
USD
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/09/2018)
217.833
設定日
09/20/2010
52週レンジ
1.2206 - 1.2644
前日終値
1.2644
1年トータルリターン
3.64%
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
-
企業概要
Blom Bank MM Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Lebanon. The objective of the Fund is to invest its assets in liquid money-market instruments and securities with remaining time to maturity of less than a year. The Fund invests in USD-denominated money-market securities and time deposit accounts of Lebanese issuers mostly.
住所Blominvest Bank SAL
Asset Management Department
Verdun - Rachid Karami St
BLOM Bank Bldg.
Lebanon
電話番号+961-1-750-697
Webサイトwww.blom.com.lb