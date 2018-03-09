BMO LGM Global Emerging Mark
BLGESUA:ID
10.26
USD
0.05
0.49%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.33
前日終値
10.21
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.2616
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
270.582
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CLAIRE FRANKLIN / RISHIKESH PATEL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
BMO LGM Global Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to aim for long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity, equity related securities, and up to 30% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in Frontier Markets, Hong Kong and Singapore.
住所BMO Investments II Ireland PLC
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-