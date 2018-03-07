Blockchain Solutions Inc
BLCS:US
OTC US
1.50
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/07
出来高
428
前日終値
1.50
52週レンジ
0.61 - 4.00
1年トータルリターン
50.00%
出来高
428
前日終値
1.50
52週レンジ
0.61 - 4.00
1年トータルリターン
50.00%
年初来リターン
0.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (-) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (百万 USD)
1.800
発行済株式数 (百万)
1.200
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Home & Office Products
産業サブグループ
Home & Office Furnishings
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Blockchain Solutions Inc. manufactures and distributes cabinet-based horticultural systems. The Company designs and produces hydroponic and soil grow cabinets. Blockchain Solutions serves customers in the United States.
住所319 Clematis Street
Suite 714
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
United States
電話番号1-561-249-6511
Webサイト
-