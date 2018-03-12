Empire Life Monthly Income G
BLAMIRB:CN
10.11
CAD
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 20:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.89 - 10.35
年初来リターン
-1.58%
前日終値
10.11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.1061
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
13.054
設定日
10/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JENNIFER LAW
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ECFMOB5:CN
Empire Life Monthly Income G
|1.22 百万
|13.76 百万
|99.81
|
CAD:CUR
ｶﾅﾀﾞ ﾄﾞﾙ
|9.55 千
|9.55 百万
|69.28
企業概要
Empire Life Monthly Income GIF is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The fundamental investment objective of the fund is to earn a consistent level of income by investing primarily in a balance of income-oriented Canadian equity and fixed income securities
住所Empire Life
259 King Street East
Kingston, Ontario K7L 3A8
Canada
電話番号1-613-548-1881
Webサイトwww.empire.ca