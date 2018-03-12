Investors Group/Great-West L
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.87 - 10.82
1年トータルリターン
3.30%
年初来リターン
-1.59%
前日終値
10.51
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.501
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
20.343
設定日
02/06/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARK JACKSON / ROUNAK LANGHE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Investors Group/Great-West Life Canadian Balanced GIF is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund invests primarily in Canadian equity and fixed income securities currently through the Investors Canadian Balanced Fund.
住所IG Investment Management, Ltd
One Canada Centre
447 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 3B6
Canada
電話番号1-888-746-6344
Webサイトwww.igmfinancial.com