Investors Group/Great-West L
BLAIB7C:CN
10.54
CAD
0.02
0.15%
更新日時 20:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.92 - 10.71
1年トータルリターン
3.45%
年初来リターン
0.11%
前日終値
10.52
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.5392
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
149.633
設定日
02/06/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LES GROBER / NAN MARQUES
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Investors Group/Great-West Life Balanced GIF is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks through investments in other funds. The Funds invests primarily in Canadian and foreign equities but includes fixed-income securities.
住所IG Investment Management, Ltd
One Canada Centre
447 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 3B6
Canada
電話番号1-888-746-6344
Webサイトwww.igmfinancial.com