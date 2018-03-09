Empire Life Balanced GIF
BLAELSB:CN
10.09
CAD
0.01
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.79 - 10.27
年初来リターン
-0.77%
前日終値
10.08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.0905
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
90.359
設定日
10/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GEOFF JOHNSTON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Empire Life Balanced GIF is a segregated fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks growth and income. The Fund invests in a strategic mix of primarily Canadian equity and fixed income securities.
住所Empire Life
259 King Street East
Kingston, Ontario K7L 3A8
Canada
電話番号1-613-548-1881
Webサイトwww.empire.ca