Empire Life Income GIF
BLAELCG:CN
10.04
CAD
0.02
0.16%
更新日時 20:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.81 - 10.23
年初来リターン
-0.91%
前日終値
10.03
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.0432
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
94.070
設定日
10/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GEOFF JOHNSTON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Empire Life Income GIF is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The fund's objective is to earn a high level of interest income and modest capital gains by investing primarily in investment grade Canadian corporate bonds.
住所Empire Life
259 King Street East
Kingston, Ontario K7L 3A8
Canada
電話番号1-613-548-1881
Webサイトwww.empire.ca