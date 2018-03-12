Empire Life Income GIF

BLAELCG:CN
10.04
CAD
0.02
0.16%
更新日時 20:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
10.03
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.0432
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
94.070
設定日
10/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GEOFF JOHNSTON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Empire Life Income GIF is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The fund's objective is to earn a high level of interest income and modest capital gains by investing primarily in investment grade Canadian corporate bonds.
住所
Empire Life
259 King Street East
Kingston, Ontario K7L 3A8
Canada
電話番号
1-613-548-1881
Webサイト
www.empire.ca