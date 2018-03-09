Empire Life Emblem Growth Po

BLAELCA:CN
9.97
CAD
0.02
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.64 - 10.31
年初来リターン
-2.33%
前日終値
9.95
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
9.9717
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
212.129
設定日
10/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
IAN HARDACRE / GEOFF JOHNSTON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EMLEGPFI:CN
Empire Life Emblem Growth Po
14.72 百万 219.16 百万 99.09
CAD:CUR
ｶﾅﾀﾞ ﾄﾞﾙ
102.89 千 102.89 百万 46.52
企業概要
Empire Life Emblem Growth Portfolio GIF is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The fundamental investment objective of the fund is to aim to provide long-term capital growth and earn limited income by investing in a diversified mix of Canadian equity and fixed-income securities.
住所
Empire Life
259 King Street East
Kingston, Ontario K7L 3A8
Canada
電話番号
1-613-548-1881
Webサイト
www.empire.ca