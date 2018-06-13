Empire Life Emblem Balanced
BLAELBC:CN
10.09
CAD
0.02
0.23%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.78 - 10.24
年初来リターン
-0.85%
前日終値
10.11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.0878
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
369.640
設定日
10/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
IAN HARDACRE / GEOFF JOHNSTON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
EMLEBPI:CN
Empire Life Emblem Balanced
|14.92 百万
|201.43 百万
|100.06
CAD:CUR
ｶﾅﾀﾞ ﾄﾞﾙ
|70.56 千
|70.56 百万
|35.05
企業概要
Empire Life Emblem Balanced Portfolio GIF is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The fundamental investment objective of the fund is to aim to provide a balance between earning a high level of income and long-term capital growth by investing in a broadly diversified mix of Canadian fixed income and equity securities.
住所Empire Life
259 King Street East
Kingston, Ontario K7L 3A8
Canada
電話番号1-613-548-1881
Webサイトwww.empire.ca