Empire Life Emblem Diversifi
BLAEDRL:CN
10.05
CAD
0.01
0.13%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.0461
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
72.940
設定日
10/23/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
IAN HARDACRE / GEOFF JOHNSTON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ECFELDI:CN
Empire Life Emblem Diversifi
|3.82 百万
|39.38 百万
|99.85
|
CAD:CUR
ｶﾅﾀﾞ ﾄﾞﾙ
|8.26 千
|8.26 百万
|20.95
企業概要
Empire Life Emblem Diversified Income Portfolio GIF is a segregated fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks growth and income. The Fund invests primarily in equity and fixed income securities, with a target equity allocation of 20%.
住所Empire Life
259 King Street East
Kingston, Ontario K7L 3A8
Canada
電話番号1-613-548-1881
Webサイトwww.empire.ca