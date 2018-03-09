Aditya Birla Sun Life Saving
BIRNPBG:IN
328.6521
INR
0.0792
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
306.6754 - 328.6521
1年トータルリターン
7.24%
年初来リターン
1.24%
前日終値
328.5729
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
328.6521
資産総額 (十億 INR) ( 02/28/2018)
189.181
設定日
11/19/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SUNAINA DA CUNHA / KAUSTUBH GUPTA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.44%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QZ091486:COR
|13.00 百万
|12.96 十億
|6.73
|
EK975436:COR
|4.50 百万
|4.50 十億
|2.34
|
EI053475:COR
|4.23 百万
|4.27 十億
|2.22
|
AN842189:COR
|4.00 百万
|3.99 十億
|2.07
|
EK834791:COR
|2.70 百万
|3.69 十億
|1.91
|
QZ215264:COR
|3.50 百万
|3.52 十億
|1.83
|
JK937915:COR
|3.00 百万
|3.01 十億
|1.56
|
AM962542:COR
|3.00 百万
|3.00 十億
|1.56
|
UV473550:COR
|2.85 百万
|2.86 十億
|1.48
|
AN762851:COR
|2.75 百万
|2.74 十億
|1.42
企業概要
Aditya Birla Sun Life Savings Fund is an open-end income scheme registered in India. The objective of the Fund is regular income. The Fund invests in fixed income securities, money market instruments, cash and cash equivalents. Income may be generated through the receipt of coupon payment or the purchase and sale of securities in the underlying portfolio.
住所Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co
One India Bulls Centre, Tower 1,
17th floor, Jupiter Mill Compound,
841, S.B. Marg, Elphinstone Road,
Mumbai 400 013,India
電話番号91-22-4356-8000 Tel
Webサイトwww.birlasunlife.com