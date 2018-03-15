BIL Patrimonial Defensive

BILPDZA:LX
Pending Listing
BILPDZA:LX is pending listing
EUR
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
3.768
設定日
03/15/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NADEGE BLAUWART DUFOSSE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
DEXECIC:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ-ﾕｰﾛ建て社債
77.00 602.51 千 17.32
ESUACUI:LX
ｲｰｽﾄｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ-米国社
46.66 千 468.19 千 13.46
DXBEMIC:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ･ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾂ
102.00 241.14 千 6.93
DEXBUIC:LX
Candriam Bonds USD
268.74 234.86 千 6.75
AFRN:FP
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨETF変動金利ﾕｰﾛ社債1-3U
2.13 千 216.15 千 6.21
DEXGLHI:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄ
813.00 177.23 千 5.10
DEXTRIC:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ･ﾄｰﾀﾙ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ
125.00 177.19 千 5.09
CLIEICE:LX
Cleome Index EMU Equities
91.00 164.87 千 4.74
CHARPRI:LX
Cleome Index USA Equities
55.00 106.40 千 3.06
DBEDLIU:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ現地通貨建ｴﾏｰｼﾞ
125.00 105.63 千 3.04
企業概要
BIL Patrimonial Defensive is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is medium-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in fixed-income funds. The Fund may also invest in fixed-income instruments directly, liquidities, and in funds that invest in derivatives and high-yield and emerging-government bonds.
住所
Candriam Luxembourg
SERENITY - Bloc B
19-21 route d'Arlon
L-8009 STRASSEN - Luxembourg
電話番号
352-254-3431
Webサイト
www.candriam.com