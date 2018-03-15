BIL Patrimonial Defensive
BILPDZA:LX
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Fund of Funds
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
3.768
設定日
03/15/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NADEGE BLAUWART DUFOSSE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
DEXECIC:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ-ﾕｰﾛ建て社債
|77.00
|602.51 千
|17.32
|
ESUACUI:LX
ｲｰｽﾄｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ-米国社
|46.66 千
|468.19 千
|13.46
|
DXBEMIC:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ･ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾂ
|102.00
|241.14 千
|6.93
|
DEXBUIC:LX
Candriam Bonds USD
|268.74
|234.86 千
|6.75
|
AFRN:FP
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨETF変動金利ﾕｰﾛ社債1-3U
|2.13 千
|216.15 千
|6.21
|
DEXGLHI:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄ
|813.00
|177.23 千
|5.10
|
DEXTRIC:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ･ﾄｰﾀﾙ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ
|125.00
|177.19 千
|5.09
|
CLIEICE:LX
Cleome Index EMU Equities
|91.00
|164.87 千
|4.74
|
CHARPRI:LX
Cleome Index USA Equities
|55.00
|106.40 千
|3.06
|
DBEDLIU:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ現地通貨建ｴﾏｰｼﾞ
|125.00
|105.63 千
|3.04
企業概要
BIL Patrimonial Defensive is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is medium-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in fixed-income funds. The Fund may also invest in fixed-income instruments directly, liquidities, and in funds that invest in derivatives and high-yield and emerging-government bonds.
住所Candriam Luxembourg
SERENITY - Bloc B
19-21 route d'Arlon
L-8009 STRASSEN - Luxembourg
電話番号352-254-3431
Webサイトwww.candriam.com