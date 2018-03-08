Bice Renta Variable Internac
BICRVIA:CI
111.44
USD
0.30
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
106.42 - 117.48
年初来リターン
1.01%
前日終値
111.13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Chile
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
111.4364
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
13.635
設定日
07/03/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.31%
経費率
-
企業概要
BICE Renta Variable Internacional Fondo de Inversion is an open-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund invests a minimum of 70% of its assets in capitalization instruments.
住所BICE Inversiones AGF SA
Teatinos 280 - Piso 5
Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2692-2705
Webサイトwww.bice.cl