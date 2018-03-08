BICE Deuda Nacional Fondo de
BICEDEN:CI
1,045.32
CLP
1.81
0.17%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,011.05 - 1,047.52
1年トータルリターン
2.07%
年初来リターン
1.02%
前日終値
1,047.13
1年トータルリターン
1.97%
年初来リターン
1.02%
ファンド分類
General Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Chile
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1,045.316
資産総額 (十億 CLP) ( 03/08/2018)
140.425
設定日
10/11/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
BICE Deuda Nacional Fondo de Inversion is an open-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund invests in debt instruments issued by companies incorporated in Chile or whose principal activities are located in Chile.
住所BICE Inversiones AGF SA
Teatinos 280 - Piso 5
Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2692-2705
Webサイトwww.bice.cl