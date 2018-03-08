BICE Argentina Fondo de Inve
BICEARG:CI
1,074.89
USD
1.54
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
944.50 - 1,158.13
1年トータルリターン
13.75%
年初来リターン
-4.61%
前日終値
1,076.42
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1,074.885
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
11.223
設定日
09/05/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
2630161Z:CI
Linzor Capital Partners LP
|950.00 千
|1.10 百万
|100.00
企業概要
BICE Argentina Fondo de Inversion is an open-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund invests in debt instruments issued by public or private companies domiciled in Argentina, or whose primary income or primary operations are in Argentina.
住所BICE Inversiones AGF SA
Teatinos 280 - Piso 5
Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2692-2705
Webサイトwww.bice.cl