BPSA Fonds Lux - BPSA Obliga
BFLBOUS:LX
99.25
USD
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
99.28 - 100.00
52週レンジ
99.28 - 100.00
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
99.25
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/12/2018)
118.020
設定日
02/20/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
BPSA Funds Lux - BPSA Obligations is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the fund is capital preservation and consistent performance. The fund primarily invests its assets directly in bonds (including convertible up to 30% of net assets) and / or other securities or debt securities, and fixed or variable interest rates, private or public debtors.
住所GERIFONDS (Luxembourg) SA
43, boulevard Prince Henri
L-1724 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Tel: 00352 286648351
Webサイトwww.gerifonds.lu