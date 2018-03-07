B&F FI Multimercado Credito
BFFIMCP:BZ
1.04
BRL
0.00
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.02 - 2.06
1年トータルリターン
-25.61%
年初来リターン
-2.77%
前日終値
1.04
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.036737
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/07/2018)
2.077
設定日
11/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
10.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JV530071:COR
|223.00
|2.06 百万
|93.02
企業概要
B And Fundo FIM CP IE is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所3R Gestora de Recursos Ltda/Brazil
Rua Funchal, 411 8 floor
Sao Paulo - SP
04551-060
電話番号55-11-2344-1640
Webサイトhttp://www.3r-invest.com.br