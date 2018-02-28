FII Benx P
BENXFII:BZ
78.57
BRL
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
75.39 - 79.21
1年トータルリターン
-0.22%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
78.57381
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 02/28/2018)
26.712
設定日
03/31/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Fii Benx P is a open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in fixed assets.
住所BRB DTVM SA/Brazil
Setor Bancario Sul
Quadra I, Bloco E - 7 andar
70072-900 Brasilia
Brazil
電話番号55-61-3412-8924
Webサイトwww.brb.com.br/