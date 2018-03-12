BDO Global Equity Index Feed
BDOGEIF:PM
99.3312
USD
0.6128
0.62%
更新日時 21:26 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
96.0306 - 100.0000
前日終値
98.7184
52週レンジ
96.0306 - 100.0000
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
99.3312
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
02/28/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
BDO Global Equity Index Feeder Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Philippines. The Fund's objective is to achieve a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the Target Fund, Blackrock World Equity Index Fund.
住所BDO Trust and Investments Group
BDO Unibank, Inc
16F South Tower,BDO Corporate Center
7899 Makati Avenue, Makati City
Philippines
電話番号(63 2) 840-7617
Webサイトwww.bdo.com.ph